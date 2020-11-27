Brief buzz: Danish Mayfly named 2021 insect of the year

BERLIN (AP) — The Danish Mayfly has been selected by a German entomological society as the Insect of the Year for 2021, but won’t have long to celebrate its 15 minutes of fame. The insect, whose scientific name is Ephemera danica, only has a few days to fly, mate and lay new eggs. “What makes the mayfly unique is its life cycle: from the egg laid in the water to the insect capable of flight and mating, which dies after a few days,” said Thomas Schmitt, chairman of the commission of scientists and representatives from research institutions and conservation organizations from Germany, Austria and Switzerland that made the choice Friday.