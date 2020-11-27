France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock

PARIS (AP) — France and the U.N. will host a new conference next week about aid to Beirut after its devastating port explosion in August, amid political deadlock and worsening economic crisis in Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-preside over the video conference Dec. 2, which will also include Lebanese nongovernmental groups and other organizations seeking to help. Thousands of Lebanese are struggling to repair homes damaged in the blast, and there is no government initiative to rebuild what has been destroyed. Macron’s roadmap for a new government that would enact urgent reforms has gone nowhere and billions of dollars in international aid remain blocked.