Jeezy evolves from ‘Trap or Die’ mantra to empowerment

Fresh off his record-breaking Verzuz event with real-life rival Gucci Mane, rapper Jeezy is back with “The Recession 2,” a follow-up to 2008’s hit album “The Recession.” Known for painting lyrical pictures of street life, the Atlanta emcee now rubs shoulders with Georgia politicians. Jeezy hopes his 15-track project, which features guests like Rick Ross, Ne-Yo and Demi Lovato, shows that evolution is sometimes necessary. The “Soul Survivor” artist says “Everything that I ever wrote or spoke on was about evolution.” He says “you have to grow or die.” Jeezy is also receiving attention outside of music because of his engagement to “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai.