Keep cool: Germany preps vaccine drive as COVID cases hit 1M

TUTTLINGEN, Germany (AP) — The German government is preparing to roll out a nationwide coronavirus vaccine program as it became the latest country to hit the milestone of 1 million confirmed cases Friday. The efforts involve special freezers capable of keeping one of the leading vaccine candidates colder than Antarctica, building dedicated vaccine centers and finding enough staff to administer the shots. German officials have said the country hopes to secure up to 300 million doses if all vaccines being developed make it to market. That would be more than enough to immunize the population of 83 million, even if two shots are required, as seems likely.