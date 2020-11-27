Minnesota exceeds 100 single-day virus deaths for first time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 101 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, marking the first time the state has climbed over 100 deaths in a day.

Minnesota health officials reported more than 5,700 new infections on Friday, and more than 1,800 patients remain hospitalized.

The updated figures bring the state's totals to more than 295,000 cases and more than 3,400 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called the significant increase in deaths on Friday “tragic” but not unexpected as dramatic case growth over the past month has led to rising hospitalizations and deaths.