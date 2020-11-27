Online holiday auction supports Rochester Public Library, highlights local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- During a challenging time for local businesses, a lot of people are hoping to spread their holiday dollars beyond big box stores. The Rochester Public Library Foundation is showcasing what many small businesses have to offer in it's silent auction holiday shopping event. It kicks off Friday, November 27.

Items range from a session snuggling baby goats to rock climbing and restaurant gift cards. Money raised will go toward special projects funded by the foundation like laptops for tutoring.

During the pandemic, library staff have been busy offering safe book pickup services and answering Rochester's COVID hotline.

Bidding ends at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 11.