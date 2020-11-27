Plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend

A bright and cool Black Friday

For the first time since the very beginning of the week, we're going to enjoy sunshine across the area today. That's thanks to a strong area of high pressure that has moved into the region from the west. Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be the rule for the rest of our Black Friday with temperatures making their way into the upper 30s for the afternoon hours. West winds won't be overpowering by any means, but they will add a chill to the air, keeping wind chill values in the upper 20s.

A bright and mild Saturday

Warmer air will blow into the region for the early part of the weekend, starting late Friday night when temperatures will climb from the mid 20s to the lower 30s by sunrise Saturday. We'll continue the warming trend throughout the day Saturday as a southwest breeze works with abundant sunshine to push temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours.