Santa Claus comes to Rochester with new spin on annual tradition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Friday after Thanksgiving is a big day for shoppers. However, it's also the night Rochester gets a celebrity visitor with Santa Claus making his annual visit.

Santa has a pretty big job next month, so he definitely cannot get sick. Yet, he still wanted to visit with the children of the Med City.

Old Saint Nick partnered with the Rochester Downtown Alliance to organize a drive through event Friday night.

We walked to the co-op to get some dinner and the city was gridlocked," said Rochester resident Emily Luckhardt. "We walked over to figure out what was going on."

The 38-year Rochester tradition looked unusual this year.

"Noticed all the cars coming from every direction. One of the guys told us Santa was in town so we decided to stop by," said resident Mike Reisdorf.

Santa was not on the top of the old city hall building as in years past. Instead, he took Christmas wishes from a fire truck.

"I want a bunch of Lego sets," said one boy.

"I want Pokemon," added another.

"What I want for Christmas is an Oculus Quest 2, a Space Invaders arcade machine and a couple Nintendo Switch video games," said one child.

Santa promises to consider all the childrens' wishes.

"Mom and I will talk about it," Claus said. "Have a good week. I'll see you soon."

The holiday season though is not just about gifts.

"I caved and decorated early this year. Try to bring some sense of normal to the holidays," Luckhardt said.

This Christmas may be far from normal for many families.

"Way different," Reisdorf said.

"Not a big family gathering but just the two of us probably," added Luckhardt. "I think our Christmas list is more outdoor activity items."

Even with some things looking different, the Med City was full of the holiday spirit.

"The general feeling of joy, everyone loving each other and spreading the Christmas cheer," said Reisdorf about what he enjoys the most about this time of year.

If you did not get a chance to see Santa Friday, he tells KTTC he is always accepting wish list letters and of course a cookie or two.