Temporary US Pentagon chief makes rare visit to Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting U.S. defense secretary has visited Somalia to meet with U.S. troops. The visit Friday marked a rare trip by a top Pentagon official to the Horn of Africa nation. The Pentagon said Christopher Miller, who was installed as defense secretary by President Donald Trump on Nov. 9 but has not been nominated for Senate confirmation, expressed his gratitude for service members’ work and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to combat extremist groups. His visit comes amid expectations that Trump will order the withdrawal of most, if not all, of the 700 U.S. troops stationed in Somalia before he leaves office.