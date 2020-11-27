Thanksgiving marks last day for Commander’s Palace chef

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was an emotional rollercoaster of a Thanksgiving for longtime chef of the popular New Orleans restaurant Commander’s Palace. Tory McPhail is leaving after nearly three decades at the culinary institution. He’s handing over the reins to Meg Bickford. She’s the first woman to take on the head chef role. The turquoise and white building is a favorite stop for New Orleans families celebrating special occasions and for tourists looking to experience the city’s cuisine. McPhail thanked the people of New Orleans and said he was proud to have been their chef for so long.