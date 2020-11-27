Unfazed Indian farmers press on protests against new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of agitated farmers in India are facing tear gas and baton charge from police as they resume their march to the capital to protest new laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. Heading toward New Delhi, the farmers used tractors to clear concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks, after police had set them up and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. The farmers were stopped by security personnel in riot gear who deployed in large numbers on the boundary between New Delhi and Haryana state. Unfazed by the heavy security deployment and braving overnight rain and chilly winter, the farmers dug in for a long stay.