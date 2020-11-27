Vikings host Panthers in QB Teddy Bridgewater’s return

The Carolina Panthers visit the Minnesota Vikings with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater coming to face his original team for the first time as a starter. Bridgewater sat out last week with a knee injury but he is second in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage. The Panthers are 4-7. Their defense posted the team’s first shutout in 82 games in beating Detroit 20-0. The Vikings are 4-6. Running back Dalvin Cook is coming off the most productive four-game stretch of his career with totals of 750 yards and seven TDs from scrimmage.