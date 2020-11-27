Warm and sunny weekend

Beautiful conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday. Strong southerly winds Saturday will lead to high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach near 25-30 mph at times. A weak frontal boundary will move across the upper Midwest on Sunday which will drop high temperatures into the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. Dry and sunny conditions are expected this weekend and should continue all next week.

Cloud cover should be very limited through the next 7-10 days. We'll see partly sunny skies on Sunday with mostly sunny skies to follow most of next week. With all the sunshine expected through next Thursday, temperatures should stay slightly above average most of the week.

We'll see a small dip in highs on Monday with temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s. With the clear skies overnight Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday lows will drop into the middle and lower teens. Temperatures should recover nicely during the afternoon back into the middle 30s through Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Nick