NEAR ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A barn that was converted into a workshop was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the dairy farm along 19000 block of County Road 33 near Altura at about about 10:30 a.m.

Officials deemed the structure a "total loss" after putting the fire out.

There are no reports of any injuries or harmed livestock.

Fire departments from Altura, Lewiston and Rolling Stone assisted in extinguishing the blaze.