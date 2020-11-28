Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of Black firefighters in a North Carolina city has filed a grievance citing racism and discrimination they have endured for more than 30 years. Black members of the Winston-Salem Fire Department allege two white captains talked about running over demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd this summer. They also allege a firefighter made a noose during a rope and knots class in November 2017. The group wants Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo to be fired for not disciplining the white firefighters. One former Black firefighter said she left the department because the treatment she received made staying on the job unbearable.