Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor said in a statement Saturday night that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus. The state has been hit with a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious. Polis said he will continue to serve the state while isolating. He urged residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart in public.