Cool-down begins on Sunday

High temperatures soared into the upper 40s for most of the area today, even low 50s in Charles City and Decorah! Hopefully you took advantage of the warmth because it won't be returning anytime soon.

Clear skies will persist this evening and through the overnight hours. A cold front will approach the region tonight and push through overhead Sunday morning. This will drop our temperatures nearly 15 degrees in some areas, and we'll continue with a cooler, more seasonable trend for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will also be seasonable, but significantly cooler than we've had for the past week. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper to mid-teens this week, making for some chilly mornings!

That passing cold front will also bring some gusty winds out of the northwest up to about 30 mph, with sustained winds from 10-20 mph. Things will quiet down for the most part during the rest of the week. Dry conditions will continue this week and possibly into the second week of December as well.