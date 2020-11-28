Montenegro declares Serbian ambassador persona non grata

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s outgoing pro-Western government has declared the ambassador of neighboring Serbia persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country. The small Balkan nation’s Foreign Ministry cited “long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro” as the reason for the action. Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said later Saturday it responded in a “reciprocal manner.” Serbia’s state-run media reported that Montenegro’s ambassador was asked to leave Serbia within 72 hours. The move reflects a spike in tensions days before the planned inauguration of a new, pro-Serb government in Montenegro. The two Balkan states were part of a joint country before an independence referendum in 2006 led to Montenegro splitting off.