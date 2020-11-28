Rochester stores see smaller crowds for Small Business Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It has been a tough year for almost all Rochester businesses. With slower traffic, shutdowns and summer construction, the whole year has been difficult.

Does Small Business Saturday provide some much needed business? Some owners don't think so and have found their own ways to make ends meet this year.

"People are scared to go out and now with this new wave of virus, traffic has slowed down even more," said Danielle David, owner of Danielle's Consignment Boutique.

But some places have been busy.

"We've had great traffic. It's been a steady flow of people from the time we opened the doors at 10 o'clock this morning," said Naura Anderson, executive director of Threshold Arts.

Today was the opening day for Threshold Arts' storefront. It has collaborated with Rochester Makers Market to create a space supporting local artists.

"There are 24 small businesses that are supported by the work we're doing here," Anderson said,. "These artists are business owners. They're making work. This is how they make a living."

The store does have to limit the amount of customers in the building.

Being a new business, it did not experience the earlier shutdown like one local fireplace store. However, business has returned since the store reopened.

"It has been gangbusters. Business has been terrific," said Mark Nelson, owner of Brekke Fireplace.

Even more so today.

"As far as today goes on Small Business Saturday, it's been a traffic day," Nelson said. "We don't do anything specifically for it because we're so busy right now in the winter."

However, he attributes the increased business to the colder temperatures we experienced earlier this year.

Danielle David also does not believe Small Business Saturday alone helps foot traffic.

"Typically it's not a really busy day because it's a big box store weekend where they have a lot of sales," she said. "I think they should move it to a different day. Now it's really not busy with COVID."

She has found success selling online and through social media since seeing fewer customers in person.

Over at the fireplace store, the problem is not with getting clients but rather products.

"We're dealing with a lot of backordered products right now," Nelson said.

Yet even with difficulties and competition in town, Brekke's owner attributes success to the store's history and good customer service.

"The business name and the fact that we've been around this long helps," Nelson said. "If anyone walks in the door, they're going to be treated like they're family. We want to make sure they know understand what they're looking at and purchasing."

So no matter what is on your Christmas shopping list, Rochester business owners encourage you to shop local.

"We do have a ton of incredible talent here in this community," Anderson said. "I think we're seeing right now a real desire for people to invest their dollars locally."

If you would like to find out more about the new Threshold Arts space or are an artist hoping to sell your products there, check out its website here.

As for the fireplace store and consignment boutique, both owners say they are confident of making it through the tough year.