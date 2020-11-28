UK, France agree new plan to curb Channel migrant crossings

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it has agreed with France to double the number of police patrolling beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Britain’s Home Office said Saturday that Home Secretary Priti Patel and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin agreed on the measure as part of efforts to make the route “unviable” for people-smugglers. The agreement also will boost surveillance using “drones, radar equipment, optronic binoculars and fixed cameras.” Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain. More than 8,000 people have made the dangerous journey across the Channel this year, up from about 1,800 in all of 2019.