Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, a first for the presidency. Leading the team will be campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield, who will serve as Biden’s White House communications director. A longtime Democratic spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, will be Biden’s press secretary. Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of color. Biden’s choices reflect his stated desire to build out a diverse White House team as well as what’s expected to be a return to a more traditional press operation.