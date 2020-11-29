Brazil’s Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sometimes has embraced the label “Trump of the Tropics” and he’s sticking with U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaints about the U.S. vote. Bolsonaro said Sunday he’ll wait a little longer before recognizing the presidential election victory of Joe Biden. Bolsonaro said he has “sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud there” in the U.S. In his words, ”If it was enough to define (victory) for one or the other, I don’t know.” But he said he wasn’t quite ready to recognize Biden’s victory.