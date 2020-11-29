Cooler temperatures stick around this week

Temperatures did a 180 today, staying about 10-20 degrees cooler than they were yesterday. High temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 30s for most of us, though very breezy winds make it feel more like the lower 20s for a large portion of the day.

Winds will stay breezy tonight, about 10-20 mph out of the north. Northerly winds combined with clearing skies will make for a chilly night tonight: temperatures dropping into the teens for most of the region.

Temperatures will stay cool tomorrow but will be a bit warmer for the rest of the week. Even though these are cooler conditions than we've seen in the past few weeks, this will be pretty seasonable for this time of year. Sunshine will continue for a dry and quiet week.

As skies clear tonight you'll have a chance to see the November full moon and also a penumbral eclipse! The partial eclipse may not be as impressive as you would expect, the top of the moon will just appear a little dimmer than usual as the outer shadow of the earth covers it.