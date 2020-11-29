Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police have searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star. Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood. Investigators say they’ve been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives in a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday. Officials say they’re trying to secure his medical records. Maradona died Wednesday of a heart attack. He had a brain operation on Nov. 3.