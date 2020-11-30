A frigid start to the week; plenty of sunny, chilly days ahead

A cold, bright Monday

Cold air continues to blow into the region today ahead of a strong area of high pressure that is settling into the region from Manitoba as we start the week on a rather frigid note. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures only in the upper 20s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens, occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour in the morning hours before subsiding later on.

A seasonably cold start to December

High pressure will stick around for Tuesday, keeping the sunshine around for another day while a hint of a southwest breeze will kick in to help temperatures make their way into the mid-30s.

Slightly warmer late this week

Warmer air will build in for the middle of the week, but with a few extra clouds from time to time as a storm system grazes the region to the southwest. We'll have high termperatures in the mid and upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday with occasional sunshine and a light breeze.

A mild weekend

We'll have high temperatures in he 30s and lower 40s this weekend.