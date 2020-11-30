‘America the Beautiful’ is White House theme for Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — “America the Beautiful” is this year’s Christmas theme at the White House. Melania Trump says the theme pays tribute to the “majesty” of the United States. Ornaments on the official tree in the Blue Room were designed by students from across the country. First responders and frontline workers are recognized with a tree and other decorations in the Red Room. And the gingerbread White House features the East and West wings, the newly redesigned Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden. Volunteers from around the country helped decorate the executive mansion after Thanksgiving. The White House led the news media on a tour of the decor on Monday before a reception for the volunteers.