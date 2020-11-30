Another chilly start for Tuesday

We kicked off the work week with frigid conditions outside: at about 5:30 this morning, Rochester's feel-like temperature was 3 degrees! Expect similar conditions for Tuesday morning with most areas cooling into the teens tonight with single-digit wind chills once again. Definitely a wintery way to start the month of December!

Overall, we'll continue with sunny conditions through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay around our seasonal averages for this time of year. Overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer, hopefully staying out of the teens. A slight warm-up for the end of the week will bring temperatures close to 40 degrees. Enjoy the quiet, bright weather!

In fact, it looks like we may continue with quiet conditions through the entire first half of the month! Though this is a long-range forecast that definitely has the potential to change, models suggest that our next chance for rain or snow isn't until December 13. That's plenty of dry time to get your holiday decorations set up if you haven't done so already!