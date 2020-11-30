Carr drains 3, Minnesota trips LMU 67-64

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 26 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount 67-64. LMU had tied the game at 64 when Keli Leaupepe turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play with 23.3 seconds remaining. Carr dribbled the clock down to just above the key before attempting to penetrate the right side as the time dipped below 10 seconds. Finding his path blocked by Jalin Anderson, Carr stepped back and buried the winner. Leaupepe had 16 points off the bench for Loyola Marymount.