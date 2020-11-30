COVID-19: First vaccinations on the horizon

(NBC News) President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive their first presidential daily briefing Monday, and their coronavirus team meets this week for the first time with the White House task force.

That meeting will partly focus on the impact of Thanksgiving travel.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in," Dr. Anthony Fauci warns.

Scientists are urging those who traveled to isolate and get tested.

Meanwhile, several drugmakers are expected to apply for emergency vaccine approval over the next three weeks.

Sources tell NBC the first doses have arrived in Chicago.

Centers for Disease Control advisors vote Tuesday on who gets it first.

