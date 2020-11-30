John Marshall’s Lilly Meister Commits to Indiana

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - John Marshall junior Lilly Meister committed to play basketball at the University of Indiana.

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game last season for the Rockets. Meister shot 55% from the field, including a team-best 39% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers are a program on the rise. Indiana is ranked 13th in the latest A.P. Poll. IU was also picked by the coaches and media to win the Big Ten Conference this year.

Meister comes from a basketball family. Both of her parents played basketball at South Dakota State, and her older brother, Lincoln, currently plays at Minnesota-Duluth.