Matera loses captaincy, among 3 players suspended by Pumas

SYDNEY (AP) — Pablo Matera has been stripped of the captaincy of the Argentina national rugby team and suspended along with two teammates over historic social media posts which have been deemed “racist and xenophobic.” The suspensions follow an emergency meeting of the Argentina Rugby Union and further disciplinary action may be coming. Matera became a national star when he led the Argentina team to its first-ever win over the New Zealand All Blacks during the Tri-Nations series in Australia three weeks ago. Now he, veteran lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino will miss the Pumas’ final Tri-Nations match on Saturday as their suspensions begin.