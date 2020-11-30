Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, BCLUW, Conrad 40
Grand View Christian 68, Albia 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Denver, ccd.
Davenport, North vs. Burlington, ppd.
Decorah vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Mediapolis, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksville 53, Rockford 31
Creston 60, Winterset 34
Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Algona 35
Fremont Mills, Tabor 76, Heartland Christian 8
Indianola 56, North Polk, Alleman 54
Ridge View 83, Alta-Aurelia 42
South Central Calhoun 62, Audubon 48
Westwood, Sloan 59, Akron-Westfield 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grinnell vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
Independence vs. Charles City, ppd.
Mount Pleasant vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
___
