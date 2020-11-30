‘Pandemic’ announced as Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year

(NBC) -- Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2020 comes as no surprise to anyone dealing with the daily stress of the coronavirus.

Merriam-Webster on Monday announced "pandemic" as its 2020 Word of the Year.

The word took on urgent specificity in March, when the coronavirus crisis was designated a pandemic.

The online dictionary's editor in chief says searches in March for "pandemic" were 115,806 percent higher than the same time last year.

Coronavirus was among runners up for word of the year as it jumped into the mainstream.

Quarantine, asymptomatic, mamba, kraken, defund, antebellum, irregardless, icon, schadenfreude and malarkey were also runners up based on lookup spikes around specific events.