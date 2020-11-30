WHO chief: Mexico in ‘bad shape’ with coronavirus pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says that “Mexico is in bad shape” with the pandemic and is urging its leaders be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s comments came Monday as Mexico’s death toll rose to 105,940 – the fourth highest in the world – with 1,113,543 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The country’s actual numbers are believed to be much higher because of low testing levels. “The number of increasing cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome,” he said in a briefing to the press.