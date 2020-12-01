9 new Catholic priests named in Colorado sex abuse report

A new report has found evidence that nine more Catholic priests sexually abused children going back to the 1950s. The follow-up report on abuse in the state’s Catholic Church was released Tuesday by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. The new priests named include the late Rev. Charles B. Woodrich, known as Father Woody, who worked with Denver’s homeless. In all, the review agreed to by the church and the attorney general last year has found that a total of 212 children were abused by 52 diocesan priests between 1950 and 1999. Most of the cases happened in the 1960s.