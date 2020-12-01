Brothers write a love letter to a food we all love — pizza

NEW YORK (AP) — Thom and James Elliot are brothers and pizza makers from England who have written a book celebrating the worldwide phenomenon of roundish dough cooked with toppings. In the 270-page “Pizza,” the brothers offer over 30 recipes for homemade pizzas and eating guides to delicious slices in cities like Rome, Paris, New York and Chicago. The brothers include sections on controversial ingredients — pineapple, that’s you — and what drinks to pair with a slice. They explore the various way people can eat a slice of pizza, from rolling it into a cigar to a technique called the “snag and drag.