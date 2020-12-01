Cambodian opposition figures state plan to return from exile

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Senior executives of the disbanded opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party have announced their plan to return from self-imposed exile to fight criminal charges against them in court. The party leaders are among about 130 opposition supporters and other dissidents who are due to be tried early next year on charges including treason and incitement to commit felony. Most of the opposition party leaders, and others among the group to be tried, fled the country in late 2017, when Prime Minister Hun Sen launched a sweeping crackdown on his opponents and the CNRP was forced by the high court to disband and its lawmakers removed from Parliament