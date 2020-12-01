Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir F1 GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The Mercedes team says Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix. The team says Hamilton tested negative three times last week but woke feeling mild symptoms the morning after winning Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The team says Hamilton took a further test after being informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. The 35-year-old British driver returned the positive test Monday and that result has been confirmed by a retest.