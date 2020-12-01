Mayo Clinic prepares for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There is now some light at the end of the tunnel as drug makers Moderna and Pfizer apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their versions of coronavirus vaccines. That authorization would allow for quicker access to those vaccines.

Mayo Clinic says it has a plan in place once those vaccines are approved.

"We have all the negative 80-degree freezers, huge facility for giving the vaccines," said Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic Dr. Amy Williams.

Now the big question is who will be given the two-dose vaccine first? Williams said that will be decided by the state and federal government.

"At this point it appears that those that will be the first wave will be health care workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients," Williams said.

It's the first step on the long road back to normal.

"Even though I wouldn't say that they are magic bullets this is going to help," Williams said.

As for the current state of things at Mayo, Williams says the clinic is currently able to staff its facilities. That's because Minnesota is holding steady at a 10% positivity rate, however the clinic's capacity is always being reassessed.

"We look to see how many beds we need in the in-patient setting and that's when we determine do we need to decrease the number of surgeries we do each day," Williams said.

Those elective in-person surgeries are down 10% from normal. That's not the only thing helping the situation.

"We also have new weapons to treat COVID-19 which are absolutely spectacular," Williams said.

Some of those tools to fight the virus are the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and monoclonal antibody treatments.