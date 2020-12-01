Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks over Eagles 23-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft. Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East. Carson Wentz held off Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.