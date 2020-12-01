Minnesota to release ‘materially better’ budget forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota budget officials will release a fresh forecast Tuesday showing how bad of a hit state finances have taken from the coronavirus pandemic.

A forecast last spring predicted a $4.7 billion shortfall for the two-year budget that takes effect next summer. Governor Tim Walz last week said the new projection will be "materially better" than that.

Still, the governor said he hopes the new forecast will accelerate preparations for a special session that he wants to call as soon as possible. The governor wants to approve new aid for businesses and workers affected by his recent tightening of restrictions, which have hit hospitality businesses especially hard.

Both the governor and Republicans have unveiled different plans.