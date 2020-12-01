New downtown Rochester store supports local artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- More than 30 local artists are showcasing their work at new store in downtown Rochester that just opened this past weekend.

Threshold Arts is a local nonprofit that aims to help artists succeed. A grant from an anonymous donor made it possible for the organization to partner with Rochester Makers Market to give artists a storefront on South Broadway Avenue. The store aims to make it easier for people shop locally in one centralized location.

Local artists have been hit hard by the pandemic. Many make their money by selling their work at craft fairs and other events. With most fairs and events canceled this year, artists and vendors have lost a large part of their income. Organizers of this new storefront hope it will inspire more people to shop local.

"I think we're really seeing a focus more now than I've seen in the past on buying local and supporting local people," Threshold Arts Founder Nora Anderson said. "People are trying to find ways to invest their dollars in our community, and, myself as an artist and a vendor in this store, when I sell work here in this space that directly supports my family."

The store is open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The art and crafts showcased range in price from a few dollars into the thousands. In order to have their work in the store, artists need to apply and then a board approves them.

The Rochester Makers Market still has an online store available for shoppers. Anderson said monetary donations are always welcome to help keep the art community alive.

They plan on being open through at least August.