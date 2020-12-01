No. 24 Iowa’s Smith-Marsette rebuilds trust after his arrest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says he knew he messed up when police pulled him over after clocking him driving 74 mph in a 30-mph zone on Nov. 1. He thought his football career was probably over. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. His career was not over. He’s gotten support from his family, teammates and coaches. He has worked to rebuild their trust. He was suspended one game. For the season, Smith-Marsette has 14 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.