Russia deploys missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has deployed state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Russia’s Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems have entered combat duty on the Kuril Islands, adding the punch to the shorter range Tor M2 missile systems deployed there earlier. The Russian Defense Ministry’s TV station, Zvezda, reported that the air defense missile systems were deployed on the Iturup, one of the four southernmost Kuril islands. Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty ending their hostilities.