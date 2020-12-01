Starbucks offering free coffee to health care workers, first responders in December

Starbucks offering free coffee to health care workers, first responders in DecemberUpdated
(NBC) -- Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, to all frontline responders at participating stores throughout December.
The company wants to show appreciation for those keeping communities safe during the pandemic.
Those eligible include doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, firefighters, police officers, dentists, mental health workers and hospital staffers, as well as those in housekeeping, security and active-duty military.