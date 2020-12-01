Sunny skies, quiet weather this week

A pleasant start to December

High pressure continues to slowly work its way across the region today, bringing bright, tranquil weather to the area for the start of December (and the beginning of meteorological winter.) We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with light southeast winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s which is a couple of degrees above the seasonal average.

Slow warming trend this week

Our weather will remain bright and generally quiet through the middle part of the workweek, even as a weak storm system grazes the area to the southwest. Expect just a few thin cirrus clouds for Wednesday and Thursday, but the precipitation associated with that system will stay well west of the local area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s for the next few days with just a light southwest and then westerly breeze.

A bright and seasonably mild weekend

Warmer air will build into the region as we approach the weekend and with abunbdant sunshine in store for us, we can expected high temperatures to reach the upper 30s Friday and then the low to mid 40s Saturday afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through the region Sunday, generating some gusty winds, but our weather looks to remain dry with a fair amount of sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Staying dry and mild next week

This dry, slightly warmer than average weather pattern looks like it will continue through next week as well, meaning we can expect sunshine pretty much each day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s which will be about ten degrees above the seasonal average for the middle stretch of December.