UN: Food has run out for nearly 100,000 refugees in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says food has now run out for the nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who have been sheltering in camps in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which has been cut off from the world for nearly a month amid war. Tomorrow marks a month since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that fighting had erupted in the Tigray region between federal forces and regional ones, as each government now regards the other as illegitimate. Communications and transport links to the Tigray region of 6 million people have been severed, and the U.N. has pleaded for access to deliver food, medicines and other supplies.