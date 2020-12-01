US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October for the fifth straight month, again on the strength of single-family home building. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the October gain follows an upward revision of 0.5% in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9% with single-family home building up a strong 5.6%. Spending on government construction projects also grew 1%. During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3 % over the same period last year. October’s construction spending report was stronger than analysts were expecting.