‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow

Nearly 37,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. in November, the most since the dark early days of the pandemic. It’s engulfing families in grief, filling obituary pages of small-town newspapers and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals. States have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. Health officials fear that the situation will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday.