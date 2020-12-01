Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said ‘leave no trace’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert.

A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night.

Authorities have said they aren’t planning an investigation but that they would accept tips from the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the gleaming structure that attracted international attention.

It’s no longer the only place a strange structure has been discovered. A similar object has been spotted in Romania.